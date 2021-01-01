Alec Baldwin attends first public event since Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin has attended his first public event since the fatal shooting on his film Rust.

In October, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died and director Joel Souza was injured after the prop firearm Baldwin was using during a scene rehearsal accidentally discharged on set in New Mexico.

And the actor attended his first public event since the tragedy on Thursday and served as the master of ceremonies for the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organisation's Ripple of Hope Award Gala.

In his opening remarks, the 63-year-old joked that it was a good opportunity for him and his wife Hilaria to leave the house.

"Thank you for all coming out tonight. It's great to be together in person. It's great to be with everyone. My wife and I have six kids, anything to get out of the house for 30 minutes," he said, reports People.

Baldwin honoured the late politician's memory before introducing his daughter, Kerry Kennedy, on stage. Kennedy shared that she met the Saturday Night Live actor in the 1980s and praised his consistent support.

"First of all, I want to begin by saying how really, really touched I am that Alec Baldwin came here to be with us," she said. "He's there in good times and bad, in your good times and bad and his good times and bad, he always shows up. I'm so proud."

Also on Thursday, Baldwin took to Instagram to share an open letter signed by 25 members of the Rust crew. In the letter, the crew argued that the depiction of the production as unprofessional and unsafe is inaccurate.

"The descriptions of Rust as a chaotic, dangerous and exploitative workplace are false and distract from what matters most: the memory of Halyna Hutchins, and the need to find modern alternatives to outdated industry firearm and safety practices," an extract reads.

Last week, the actor sat down for a lengthy interview with ABC News about the shooting incident. In the chat, the 30 Rock actor claimed the gun fired even though he didn't pull the trigger and insisted he doesn't know how a live round ended up in the firearm.

An investigation into the tragedy is still ongoing.