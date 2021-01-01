Brian Cox concerned Jeremy Strong will get 'worn out' by acting method

Brian Cox has expressed further concern over co-star Jeremy Strong's intense acting method.



Earlier this week, the Succession co-stars were interviewed by The New Yorker for a profile about Strong, who opened up about his all-encompassing approach to embodying his character on the hit HBO series. In the piece, his onscreen father noted his concern about the approach, referencing the "crises" the actor puts himself in to prepare.



Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday, Cox doubled down on his position, believing that the 42-year-old may get "worn out" by his methods.



"The thing about Jeremy's approach is it works in terms of what comes out the other end," he told Meyers. "My problem - it's not a problem, I don't have a problem with Jeremy because he's delightful... He's an extraordinary dad. He's a pretty unique individual. But, he does get obsessed with the work. And I worry about what it does to him, because if you can't separate yourself... because you're dealing with all of this material every day. You can't live in it. Eventually, you get worn out."



The 75-year-old compared Strong's approach with Daniel Day-Lewis, who was notorious for method acting and retired in 2017.



"Like, to me, Daniel Day-Lewis got worn out at 55 and decided to retire because he couldn't go on doing that every day. It's too consuming," Cox continued. "And I do worry about it. But the result - what everyone says about Jeremy - the result is always extraordinary and excellent."



Earlier this week, Strong's longtime friend Jessica Chastain took to Twitter to vent her frustrations about the profile.



"Hes a lovely person. Very inspiring & passionate about his work. The profile that came out on him was incredibly one sided. Don’t believe everything you read folks. Snark sells but maybe its time we move beyond it (sic)," she tweeted.