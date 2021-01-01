Olivia Colman would have 'kicked up a storm' if she wasn't cast in husband's TV show

Olivia Colman would have "kicked up a storm" if she wasn't cast in her husband Ed Sinclair's new TV show Landscapers.

The Oscar-winning actress stars alongside David Thewlis in the true-crime miniseries, which Sinclair spent six years writing. The black comedy series tells the story of Susan and Christopher Edwards and how they came to kill Susan's parents in the '90s.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Colman was asked if she ever considered turning down the project, given her husband's involvement, and she replied, "No, can you imagine if I'd said no to Ed's six years of work? I really wanted to do it and would have kicked up a storm if it had gone to anyone else."

However, she joked that their professional collaboration wasn't always plain sailing as she wasn't impressed when Sinclair tried to give her some feedback on her performance.

"We now know that I do my thing and he does his, and we are not allowed to talk about it - he tried to give me a note once which went down like a cup of cold sick!" she quipped.

The 47-year-old also revealed that Sinclair reached out to the Edwards couple to help inform his scripts, and added, "Ed got to know them by writing to them - it was odd knowing that double murderers knew our home address!"

Colman and Sinclair have been married since 2001 and have three children.

The Graham Norton Show airs on Friday.