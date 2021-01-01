Lily Collins pushing for third season of Emily in Paris

Lily Collins has set her sights on making a third season of Emily in Paris.

In the hit Netflix comedy-drama series, the actress plays Emily Cooper, an American who moves to Paris to provide a fresh point of view to Savoir, a French marketing firm.

The second series was shot earlier this year, and in an interview for Glamour magazine, Lily revealed that she is keen to keep the show going.

"I really hope people laugh and smile and get to have the same feelings of escapism and fun that they did the first season," she stated. "I hope viewers find more of themselves in different characters, and feel seen and represented in the show. And I hope that we get a season three, because I really hope we get to come back and do this again."

And while the show was criticised when it was originally launched in 2020 for a lack of diversity and inclusivity, Lily indicated that Emily becomes much more immersed in French culture in the upcoming series.

"You really go into different areas of the city, and see Emily trying a little harder and making an effort in her new city," the star added. "She's really leaning into the environment and allowing herself to embrace it and become one with it."

The second season of Emily in Paris is scheduled to premiere on 22 December.