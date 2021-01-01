Plans in place for Sonic 3

'Sonic The Hedgehog 2' director Jeff Fowler is already thinking about 'Sonic 3'.

The filmmaker admitted that he has been considering ideas for yet another Sonic the Hedgehog movie and he hopes he is given an opportunity to make it.

He told Collider: "Even if somebody didn't ask me to be thinking about ideas for future installments, it would be impossible not to. Even as we're working through the visual effects and animation on this film, it's impossible not to already get excited and to be starting to scheme about all the directions that the story could go, what new characters coming in, the impact that they could have. It's the best part of the creative process when it's just kind of a blank canvas and you can really just start to have blue sky ideas, even if, again, it' not in an official capacity. If the request comes through to start laying the blueprints for another Sonic film, I will be armed and ready with all kinds of ideas. I would just love to get that opportunity."

And Fowler promised that Jim Carrey fans will be even more impressed with his performance as Robotnik in the sequel than they were in the first movie.

He said: "As incredible as Jim was in the first movie, I feel like this version of Robotnik has allowed him to just go even further and tap into all the stuff that everyone loves about Jim Carrey. He just loves playing this character, has so much fun doing it, brings so many ideas every day to the set. It's just completely his creation, and I think audiences are just going to have such an amazing time with it. How can you not? The moustache is amazing. He has literally transformed himself into the Eggman that the fans know from the games, and it's awesome."