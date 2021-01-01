Vanessa Hudgens is 'way too goofy' to be a real royal

Vanessa Hudgens is "way too goofy" to ever want to be a real princess.

The Spring Breakers actress gained a whole new set of fans following her performance in the 2018 Netflix rom-com The Princess Switch, and has since gone on to reprise her roles in two sequels.

In an interview for the December 2021 issue of Glamour magazine, Vanessa was asked if she has any interest in real royal families around the world, and she admitted she didn't.

"I would never want to be a royal. The idea of it, the chicness of it, it's cute, but like the reality... I'm just way too goofy. And I enjoy living my life to the fullest. The giving-back aspect of it, I think is really beautiful to be able to make such a significant change," she explained. "And that's something that I try to incorporate into my everyday life and my legacy, just working with organisations. But yeah, the day-to-day of it all... I mean, I guess I already am under scrutiny being someone who is in front of the camera, but the royals have it on a whole other level. I... This just, it's not for me."

Vanessa is currently dating baseball star Cole Tucker. And while she is very happy in her relationship, she insisted that she has never bought into the idea of waiting for a Prince Charming-type to come along and sweep her off of her feet.

"I grew up loving all the Disney fairy tales. But I never really believed that I needed a man in order to have all my dreams come true. That wasn't my takeaway. My takeaway from those films was that life can be magical... and adversity you may face will push you into your destiny," the 32-year-old mused.