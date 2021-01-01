Destin Daniel Cretton embraced big decisions on Shang-Chi

Destin Daniel Cretton embraced the pressure of making big decisions on the set of 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'.

The 43-year-old director helmed the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie – which marked the studio's first film with an Asian lead star in Simu Liu – and admits that enjoyed having to make lots of important decisions during the making of the movie.

Asked if tackling the project had made him more confident behind the camera, Destin said: "Confidence is definitely not a straight line.

"There actually was a weird moment when, in the middle of this production, when I was making hundreds of decisions a day and things were moving so quickly and I was dealing with all of these department heads, that I turned to my wife at night and said, 'It's really weird to say this, but I feel really comfortable right now, in the midst of all of this, and it's really fun.'

He continued: "I'm not sure if I'd call that confidence, but it was surprise to me that I was having such a good time in the midst of the chaos, even though there were tons of giant problems to solve. I credit all of that to being surrounded by a group of really good people."

'Shang-Chi' was met with a positive response from both audiences and critics and Destin admits that he and the crew always "hoped" they would be given the chance to make another movie – which is now in development.

He told Collider: "It's always a hopeful thing, I suppose, when you're making the movie. While we were shooting, we were throwing around joke ideas of what a sequel could be.

"But with Marvel, it really is gauging to see how people react to the movie and also gauging what the experience of making the movie was. We had such a good time on it that would've have been a shame not to have a sequel, so I'm very excited to."