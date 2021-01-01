Ryan Reynolds and Chris Noth collaborate on Peloton advert in response to And Just Like That...

Ryan Reynolds has teamed up with Chris Noth to create a humorous Peloton advert in response to a major moment in TV series And Just Like That...

Representatives for the fitness equipment company issued a statement last week after their stock dropped following the premiere of the Sex and the City sequel series.

In the episode, Noth's character Mr. Big suffers a heart attack and dies shortly after having an intense workout session on his stationary Peloton bike.

They continued to respond to the storyline on Sunday, when they released an advert made by Reynolds' production company Maximum Effort. The footage shows Noth, presumably reprising his character, and his Peloton instructor Allegra, played by real-life instructor Jess King, enjoying a cosy evening on the sofa in front of a fire.

"To new beginnings... Shall we take another ride? Life's too short not to," Noth says to King as the camera pulls away to show two Peloton bikes facing each other behind the sofa.

The footage concludes with a voiceover from Reynolds, rattling off the health benefits of using the exercise equipment.

"And just like that, the world was reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs and circulation, reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases. Cycling strengthens your heart muscles, lowers resting pulse and reduces blood fat levels. He's alive," he explains with a rapid-fire delivery.

Peloton senior communications lead Denise Kelly explained to Variety that "the entire project came together in less than 48 hours" and was filmed in New York City over the weekend.

Peloton representatives gave permission for their bike and King to appear in the show but were not made aware of the death storyline.

After the premiere, Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a preventative cardiologist and member of Peloton's health and wellness advisory council, said in a statement to The Los Angeles Times that she didn't blame Big's death on his vigorous workout and noted that he lived an extravagant lifestyle and had suffered a previous cardiac event in the show.