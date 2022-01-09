West Side Story and Belfast lead Critics' Choice Awards nominations

- NEWS
West Side Story and Belfast have dominated nominations for the Critics' Choice Awards.
On Monday, officials from the organisation announced the film category nominees for the upcoming prizegiving, with Steven Spielberg's revamped take on the classic musical and Kenneth Branagh's coming-of-age film both landing 11 nods each.
In addition to nods for Best Director and Best Acting Ensemble, Ariana DeBose and Rita Moreno will be vying for Best Supporting Actress for their performances in West Side Story, while Rachel Zegler is up for Best Young Actor/Actress.
Meanwhile, Belfast is up for Best Picture, and numerous acting nominations, including Best Supporting Actor nods for both Jamie Dornan and Ciaran Hinds, Best Supporting Actress for Caitriona Balfe, and Best Young Actor/Actress for Jude Hill.
Also competing at the ceremony will be Dune and The Power of the Dog, both of which picked up 10 nominations, while Licorice Pizza and Nightmare Alley garnered eight.
King Richard, Don't Look Up, CODA, and tick, tick...Boom! round out the list of Best Picture hopefuls.
"We are so proud to be honouring this amazing list of films and the incredibly talented people who made them during this extremely challenging time," said Critics' Choice Association chief executive officer Joey Berlin. "In the safest possible environment, it will mark the return of the kind of glitz and glamour we haven't been able to enjoy in far too long."
The Critics' Choice Awards will take place in Los Angeles on 9 January 2022.
The full list of nominees is as follows:
Best Picture:
Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
tick, tick...Boom!
West Side Story
Best Actor:
Nicolas Cage - Pig
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
Peter Dinklage - Cyrano
Andrew Garfield - tick, tick...Boom!
Will Smith - King Richard
Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress:
Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga - House of Gucci
Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza
Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart - Spencer
Best Supporting Actor:
Jamie Dornan - Belfast
Ciaran Hinds - Belfast
Troy Kotsur - CODA
Jared Leto - House of Gucci
J.K. Simmons - Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actress:
Caitriona Balfe - Belfast
Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
Ann Dowd - Mass
Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
Rita Moreno - West Side Story
Best Young Actor/Actress:
Jude Hill - Belfast
Cooper Hoffman - Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones - CODA
Woody Norman - C'mon C'mon
Saniyya Sidney - King Richard
Rachel Zegler - West Side Story
Best Acting Ensemble:
Belfast
Don't Look Up
The Harder They Fall
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Director:
Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Guillermo del Toro - Nightmare Alley
Steven Spielberg - West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve - Dune
Best Original Screenplay:
Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
Zach Baylin - King Richard
Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
Adam McKay, David Sirota - Don't Look Up
Aaron Sorkin - Being the Ricardos
Best Adapted Screenplay:
Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Lost Daughter
Siân Heder - CODA
Tony Kushner - West Side Story
Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth - Dune
Best Cinematography:
Bruno Delbonnel - The Tragedy of Macbeth
Greig Fraser - Dune
Janusz Kaminski - West Side Story
Dan Laustsen - Nightmare Alley
Ari Wegner - The Power of the Dog
Haris Zambarloukos - Belfast
Best Production Design:
Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards - Belfast
Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau - Nightmare Alley
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo - The French Dispatch
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo - West Side Story
Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos - Dune
Best Editing:
Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn - West Side Story
Úna Ní Dhonghaíle - Belfast
Andy Jurgensen - Licorice Pizza
Peter Sciberras - The Power of the Dog
Joe Walker - Dune
Best Costume Design:
Jenny Beavan - Cruella
Luis Sequeira - Nightmare Alley
Paul Tazewell - West Side Story
Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan - Dune
Janty Yates - House of Gucci
Best Hair and Make-up:
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Nightmare Alley
Best Visual Effects:
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
Nightmare Alley
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Best Comedy:
Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar
Don't Look Up
Free Guy
The French Dispatch
Licorice Pizza
Best Animated Feature:
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Foreign Language Film:
A Hero
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
The Worst Person in the World
Best Song:
Be Alive - King Richard
Dos Oruguitas - Encanto
Guns Go Bang - The Harder They Fall
Just Look Up - Don't Look Up
No Time to Die - No Time to Die
Best Score:
Nicholas Britell - Don't Look Up
Jonny Greenwood - The Power of the Dog
Jonny Greenwood - Spencer
Nathan Johnson - Nightmare Alley
Hans Zimmer - Dune