Zac Efron sparks dating rumours after cosying up to Amanza Smith at event

Zac Efron has sparked dating rumours after he was spotted cosying up to Amanza Smith at an event over the weekend.

Tarek El Moussa, the husband of Amanza’s Selling Sunset colleague Heather Rae Young, took to Instagram on Monday to share a snap of himself and some friends at the Ultimate Fighting Championship event held in Las Vegas.

In the centre of the photo, Zac is seen standing very close to reality TV star Amanza, and placing his head right next to hers.

The pair is flanked by Tarek and Heather, as well as Selling Sunset’s Mary Fitzgerald and ring announcer Bruce Buffer.

But while the fun photo generated a lot of attention on social media, sources have since told TMZ that Zac and Amanza are not an item, and that the mother-of-two is still “dating a pro soccer player from overseas”.

Representatives for the stars have not yet commented on the photo.