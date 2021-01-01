Tom Holland loves Zendaya 'to bits'

Tom Holland has gushed about his love for his girlfriend Zendaya.

On the red carpet at the Hollywood premiere of Spiderman: No Way Home on Monday, the 25-year-old was asked about his on-screen and off-screen romance with the Dune star.

"She's one of the most incredible people I've ever met. And I love her to bits," the Marvel star told U.S. TV show Extra. "So to be here tonight is amazing. I'm delighted to share it with her."

Holland also spoke about the highly anticipated film, where he and the former Disney Channel star play Peter Parker/Spider-Man and his girlfriend MJ.

"We've all worked so hard to make these movies as special as they are, and to feel the love and the respect from the fans honestly means the world... I'm a little bit numb," he confessed. "I genuinely don't really know how to feel. But I do know I'm excited and forever grateful."

Speculation that the Spider-Man: Homecoming co-stars were dating was seemingly confirmed in July when they were snapped by paparazzi kissing in a car in Los Angeles. They finally broke their silence about their relationship in an interview with GQ magazine last month.

"The equal sentiment (we both share) is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own," Zendaya said at the time. "I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other."

Spider-Man: No Way Home is released in cinemas this week.