Kim Kardashian shares texts from nephew about online safety

Kim Kardashian has shared sweet texts from her nephew, Mason, expressing his concern about her daughter North using TikTok.

Last month, the reality star and her eight-year-old daughter, North, started a joint TikTok account where the two posted fun videos from their family vacation and popular dances. Earlier this week, Kim was surprised when North went live on the app without informing her.

On Tuesday, the SKIMS founder revealed that after the incident, Kourtney Kardashian's son, Mason, 12, reached out to her to express his concern for North using social media.

"Hi I don't wanna disrespect north but I don't think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn't correct and stuff like that, that she will regret," Mason wrote in a text message, which Kim shared on Instagram.

"I did the exact same thing as she did I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things I said. Just in case for safety," he wrote, possibly referring to incidents last year where he went live on social media and shared details about Kylie Jenner's private life and called out YouTuber Jeffree Starr.

Sharing screengrabs of his messages on Instagram, Kim called Mason, who turned 12 on Tuesday, "so mature" and "a helpful king".

The reality star also shared her response to his message, in which she wrote, "I appreciate you looking out Mason. And I agree. She felt bad and I don't think she will do it again but it could be good if you talk to her about it."