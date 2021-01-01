Eva Longoria to star in Searching for Mexico documentary series

Eva Longoria has signed up to front the CNN documentary series Searching for Mexico.

Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico, a spin-off of Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, will follow the Desperate Housewives actress as she travels around Mexico and explores the country's cuisine.

During her journey, Longoria will learn to slow cook traditional mole sauce, harvest blue agave for tequila, and much more.

"Partnering with CNN on a culinary-driven expedition throughout Mexico is a dream come true. I am so proud of my Mexican-American roots and can't wait to bring the hidden gems of Mexico to the world through Searching for Mexico," said Longoria in a statement, reports Variety. "I am a huge fan of Stanley's journey throughout Italy; he set the bar high, and I can't wait for everyone to fall in love with the magic of Mexico."

The six-part documentary series will be executive produced by Tucci, Longoria, and Ben Spector. It will debut exclusively on CNN+, the streaming service set to launch in early 2022.

"Eva's passion for Mexico and its culture and cuisine are a natural follow up to Stanley's trip through Italy," added Amy Entelis, executive vice president for talent and content development at CNN Worldwide. "We are thrilled she will take her journey on CNN Plus."

The first series of Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy debuted in February this year and a second season is expected to air in the spring.