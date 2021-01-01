Daisy Ridley to star in and produce Sometimes I Think About Dying

Daisy Ridley will star in and produce the indie drama 'Sometimes I Think About Dying'.

The 29-year-old actress will feature in the movie that has recently wrapped production in Oregon.

Rachel Lambert has directed the film with Kevin Armento, Stefanie Abel Horowitz and Katy Wright-Mead penning the script. The picture is based on Armento's play 'Killers' as well as the short film 'Sometimes I Think About Dying'.

The flick follows Fran who likes to think about dying as it brings sensation to her quiet life. When she makes the new guy at work laugh, it leads to a date, a conversation and a spark. The only thing standing in the way is Fran herself.

The ensemble cast is rounded out by Dave Merheje, Meg Stalter, Bree Elrod, Brittany O'Grady and Parvesh Cheena.

Daisy will produce alongside Alex Saks, Dori Rath, Lauren Beveridge and Brett Beveridge.

The 'Star Wars' actress is also set to appear in the sci-fi thriller 'Mind Fall' that will be directed by Mathieu Kassovitz.

The picture is set in a near-future London, where the most sought-after drug on the black market is memories – physically removed from one person's brain and implanted into another's using a new illegal technology.

Daisy will play top trafficker Ardis Varnado, who removes memories from those looking for some quick cash and resells them to 'clients' who pay top dollar for the recollections to bind to their subconscious.

Meanwhile, Ardis battler her own addiction to the 'mems' and often struggles to distinguish between the life she's lived and the memories she's implanted.

When Ardis is accused of murdering one of her clients, her instinct is to doubt her own mind. She decides to solve the crime for herself – hoping to clear her name but questioning everything she's ever thought to be real.