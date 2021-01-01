Ben Affleck clarifies comments about Jennifer Garner marriage

Ben Affleck has insisted the recent comments he gave about his marriage to Jennifer Garner have been twisted by the media.

During a recent interview on The Howard Stern Show, Affleck discussed his battle with alcoholism and his marriage to his ex-wife, and said that he'd "probably still be drinking" if they were still together and he felt trapped in the marriage because of their three children.

The Argo director has now insisted the articles about that interview say "the exact opposite of what (he) said" to Stern and he would never speak badly about Garner to the press.

"One of these websites had done the clickbait thing and I looked on it and they had literally taken the conversation that I had had for two hours and made it seem as if I was saying the exact opposite of what I said," he said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday. "I had gone on and said how much we respect each other and cared about each other and cared about our kids and put them first... and (the article) said that I blamed my ex-wife for my alcoholism, that I was trapped, and just made me out to be the worst, most insensitive, stupid, awful guy."

He explained that he lets headlines and memes slide when they're solely directed at him, but he draws the line when it affects his children.

"That's not true. I don't believe that. It's the exact opposite of who I am, what I believe. I would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mum," he stated. "Being the subject of that (clickbait headlines) is sort of the cost of doing business as an actor - but not with my kids. Don't do that. It's wrong. It hurts me, it hurts them, stop that."

Affleck and Garner, who separated in 2015, share daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 12, plus son Samuel, nine.