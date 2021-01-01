Christie Brinkley had 'hole drilled in eye' to fix vision problem

Christie Brinkley has had a “hold drilled through her eye” to correct a vision problem.



The supermodel took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a snap of herself at the ophthalmologist’s office.



In the accompanying caption, Christie explained that she recently underwent a procedure to treat acute angle-closure glaucoma, a serious condition that occurs when the fluid pressure inside the eye rises quickly.



“I want you to read this, so you will always be able to! I just discovered that I have something called Acute Angle Closure. I only found out because I included an eye exam as part of my yearly physical check-up and my brilliant ophthalmologist spotted this problem,” she shared. “They can fix it by… brace yourselves, drilling a hole thru (sic) your eye! It’s not as gruesome as it sounds. In fact, I just had it done in this photo, piece of cake. But if left untreated it could have resulted in vision loss…So I’m very grateful! Thank you Dr Coles!”



Symptoms of acute angle-closure glaucoma include severe eye pain, redness, and reduced or blurred vision.



Accordingly, Christie urged her followers to get their eyes tested regularly.



“And friends keep your eye on your precious eyes! Get them checked!” the 67-year-old added.