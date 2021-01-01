Chrishell Stause insists she was single when she went on Selling Sunset blind date

Chrishell Stause has defended herself after a blind date suggested that she was already dating Jason Oppenheim when they met.



During the fourth season of the hit reality series, the 40-year-old real estate agent was set up on a blind date by Tarek El Moussa. In the episode, multiple people from the Oppenheim Group spend time on a boat, with Stause and El Moussa's friend, Robert Drenk, getting to know each other.



The scene depicted awkward moments between the two, with Drenk at one point picking up the former soap opera star from the dance floor in order to get to know her better. One fan on Twitter called the scene "cringe" and Stause responded by blaming the editing.



Drenk chimed in, accusing Stause of already being in a relationship with her now-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim, who attended the gathering.



"In your defense would you say the real reason the date went sideways from the second I showed up was because your boyfriend Jason was right there? I guess hiding your man from the man that came to a blind date makes for lots of cringe," he replied to her tweet.



The reality star responded to the criticism, insisting she wasn't with Oppenheim at the time.



"Oh hi Robert! Jason was not my boyfriend here. In fact that step came much later. But if thinking that makes you feel better about your behavior, I get it," she replied.



Drenk then tagged her in a post on Instagram about their blind date, and she wrote a lengthy comment to defend herself.



"I wish you all the best and it sucks this all went so downhill. But tagging me in multiple posts on multiple platforms to trying to defend behavior that isn't defendable isn't it," she wrote. "I was single. You were rude. It wasn't a match. Let's all move on please."