Carole Baskin drops lawsuit over Tiger King 2

Carole Baskin has dropped her lawsuit against Netflix over footage used in Tiger King 2.



The Big Cat Rescue founder and her husband, Howard Baskin, had sued the streamer over the sequel to the wildly popular docuseries for allegedly not asking for permission to use footage of her from the first instalment. Baskin sought to stop the distribution of the sequel without success.



However, the Baskins moved to drop the lawsuit earlier this week, and on Wednesday, Judge Virginia M. Hernandez Covington of Tampa, Florida officially dismissed the legal action without prejudice.



The couple released a statement via their website about the matter, insisting their legal action was "never about money damages". They also explained that they pulled out of the lawsuit due to the time required to pursue it.



"We feel we were denied the only meaningful remedy available to us and that pursuing money damages is not the best use of our time because it reduces the time we can spend on our mission of stopping the abuse," the statement began.



"Our time should be spent getting the Big Cat Public Safety Act through Congress to stop the cub petting and the private ownership of big cats in backyards. Rather than suing those who produce salacious lies, our time should be spent working on meaningful productions," the statement continued.



They went on to plug Baskin's other television projects, including The Conservation Game and Carole Baskin's Cage Fight for Discovery+.



"Both of these productions have received very strong positive reviews in contrast to Tiger King Season 2," their message concluded, taking aim at the negative reviews the sequel series received when it was released last month.