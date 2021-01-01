Zendaya has always wanted to get into photography

Zendaya is interested in pursuing photography.



The Spider-Man: No Way Home star's grandfather and great-grandfather were avid photographers and she's keen to follow in their footsteps using all the knowledge she has learned about lighting on photoshoots and film sets.



"I've always wanted to get into photography," she told her Euphoria co-star Colman Domingo for Interview magazine. "My mom would tell me stories about how he'd (her grandfather) go out and use his light meter, sometimes spend all day taking photos of the same thing as the light changed.



"As I got older, and with as many photoshoots as I've been on, I really started to understand and learn more about light - how it's reflected and what lights are being used. I've now gotten to the point where I love working with certain photographers that understand light and allow me to play with the lights, because I'm like, 'Okay, listen. Your girl likes to have her light from here.'"



The 25-year-old has also picked up more photography knowledge by watching cinematographer Marcell Rev work on the set of Euphoria and her movie Malcolm & Marie.



"When I'm on set, I'll ask him what all the names of the different lights are and what they do and why they need them, and I try to guess what he's going to say before he says it," she explained. "I'm always so nervous to try things because I don't want to not be great at them. But I was like, 'You know what, let me buy a bunch of film cameras and just start trying, and then if I need help, I'll ask people like Marcell.'"