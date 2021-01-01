Scarlett Johansson dishes on family's 'cutthroat' Secret Santa tradition

Scarlett Johansson has joked about her family's "very aggressive" Secret Santa tradition.

At the recent premiere of her new movie Sing 2, the actress dished on her plans for the festive season, and shared that her siblings can get very competitive over gift giving.

"We do Secret Santa in our family. It's cutthroat. My siblings are crazy," she laughed to Extra. "They're insane. They try to get information out of you in very aggressive and cruel ways."

Elsewhere in the chat, Scarlett opened up about her baby son Cosmo, whom she described as a "little peach".

The Black Widow star and her husband Colin Jost welcomed the tot in August.

"He's lovely, he's cute and doing cute things," the 37-year-old shared. "Everything he does is cute."

The baby is Scarlett's second child, as she also shares a seven-year-old daughter named Rose with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

Scarlett and Colin, 39, began dating in 2017 and tied the knot in October 2020.