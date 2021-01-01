Naomie Harris' James Bond future is uncertain

Naomie Harris "doesn't know" if she'll be returning for the next James Bond movie.

The 45-year-old actress has portrayed Moneypenny in the three most recent movies in the franchise but now Daniel Craig has hung up his 007 tuxedo for good, she has no idea what the future holds for her, though she'd love to return alongside the new Bond.

She told RadioTimes.com: “I don’t [know], I wish I did. I would love to come back, because the franchise means so much to me.

“Most of the time as an actor, you’re going from job to job and you form these intense bonds with people for three, four months, and then you never see them again, but this has been some form of continuity in my life for the last decade.

“I’ve loved it – it’s felt like reuniting with the family every time I’ve gone back to do a Bond movie, so I would hate to lose that in my life. But, you know, the franchise needs to go where it needs to go, so I don’t know what the future holds.”

Naomie admitted it was "just beautiful" to work with the series regulars, such as Ben Whishaw as Q, Ralph Fiennes as M, and Rory Kinnear as Bill Tanner, on each movie.

She said: "They are such lovely, lovely guys, and we had such a great time together. It was very long hours, a lot of night shoots, but it was so fun to be together late at night and just being playing games and taking the mickey out of each other. Everyone has such a great sense of humour – particularly Rory, he’s hilarious. So we just had a lot of fun.”

And if 'No Time To Die' turns out to be the actress' final Bond film, she is "super, super proud" of her contribution to the saga.

She said: “I’m super proud of it, but also that’s because that was allowed by [producers] Barbara Broccoli, Michael G. Wilson and [Skyfall and Spectre director] Sam Mendes.

"They wanted a Moneypenny that was a real departure, they wanted to modernise her, they wanted to make her more multifaceted. So I am so thankful to them for their vision.”