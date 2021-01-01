Kristin Davis 'really happy' with storylines in And Just Like That...

Kristin Davis has insisted she was "very happy" with the storylines in And Just Like That...

The Sex and the City sequel series, in which the actress reprises the role of Charlotte York, premiered last week.

While fans around the world were divided by the plotlines relating to Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones - who chose not to return to the series - in an interview with Extra, Kristin shared that she was pleased with the way the writers handled the narrative.

"I'm really happy with how we've dealt with it and the storyline does continue. It's not over," she commented.

As for the unexpected death of Chris Noth's character Mr Big, Kristin asserted that the decision felt "very organic".

"I knew that was the plan... we're committed and felt that was part of life... unexpected things happen and all of us have been living this whole time and all of us have been through things. It felt very organic," the star added.

Created by Michael Patrick King and Darren Star, the 10-episode revival also sees Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, and Evan Handler reprise their roles from the original series.