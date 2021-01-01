Kevin Feige reveals that more Spider-Man movies are in development

Kevin Feige has confirmed that more Spider-Man movies are in the works.

The Marvel Studios boss has revealed that he and producer Amy Pascal and "beginning to develop" a new project as he revealed that he didn't want fans to be concerned after the financial dispute between Sony and Disney put 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' into some doubt.

Kevin told the New York Times newspaper: "Amy and I and Disney and Sony are talking about – yes, we're actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don't want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after 'Far From Home'."

Amy has also expressed hope of a long-term partnership with Kevin and Marvel as the Spider-Man franchise moves into the future.

She said: "We're producers, so we always believe everything will work out. I love working with Kevin. We have a great partnership, along with Tom Rothman, who runs Sony and has been instrumental, a great leader with great ideas. I hope it lasts forever."

Amy recalled how she sought out Kevin for advice after 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' received poor reviews but didn't take his suggestion that Marvel should make the next movie well.

Pascal said: "I threw a sandwich at him."

Kevin added: "She said, 'I really want you to help on this next movie. We have these great ideas for the next one. It's amazing stuff.

"And I said, 'I'm not good at that – giving advice and leaving. The only way I know how to help is if we just make the movie for you."

The producer also revealed that she and Kevin are always looking to improve the quality of Spider-Man movies without taking the focus away from Peter Parker.

Amy explained: "You can't think about topping yourself in terms of spectacle. Otherwise movies just get larger and larger for no reason, and it's not a good result.

"But we do always want to try and top ourselves in terms of quality and emotion. Kevin and I never want to lose sight of one thing: Peter Parker.

"That he's a normal kid. That he is orphaned over and over again. That he's a teenager, so everything in his life at a heightened pitch and everything matters more than anything. That he's fuelled by goodness and guilt. That he's striving for a greater cause, and he's vilified by the press."