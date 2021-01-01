Chad Michael Murray weighs in on One Tree Hill reboot

Chad Michael Murray has pitched his idea for a reboot of One Tree Hill.



While speaking to E! News, the 40-year-old actor was asked about the possibility of rebooting the beloved show, which ran from 2003 to 2012.



"I can't imagine that it won't, at some point," the Gilmore Girls star said. "We get asked all the time. I know I do. And I know Hilarie (Burton) does, and I see everybody at least once or twice a year. I got to imagine at some point, there would be some version of it."



Murray floated his idea for a potential reboot, which would focus on "dealing with today's issues".



"There's just so many things now that are so very different than it was back in the early aughts," he continued. "So, you can do issues that are relating to children and kids that (they) are dealing in high school today."



The actor added the reboot would be a matter of putting together the "right team" and pulling some people "out of whatever it is that they're doing".



"Everyone's got hands in so many other things, and then get everyone together and go," he stated, before joking that a reunion needed to happen sooner rather than later as the cast isn't getting any younger.