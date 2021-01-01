Henry Cavill still open to playing James Bond

Henry Cavill has still not ruled out playing James Bond.



The Man of Steel star has made no secret of the fact he would love to play the British spy and he is still open to the idea of replacing Daniel Craig as 007.



"Time will tell," The Witcher star told The Sunday Times. "You don't know which direction they want to take Bond in and so I like to say that everything's always on the table."



Cavill was initially considered for the part in 2005, but ultimately lost out to Craig, who wrapped up his time as Bond with this year's No Time to Die.



He will soon be seen playing "the world's greatest spy", Argylle, in Matthew Vaughn's action movie of the same name. When asked about the similarities between Argylle and Bond, he laughed and said, "It depends".



"We could be talking about Daniel's Bond, or whoever the next Bond is... They will probably be in their 30s or 40s-or early 40s," the Enola Holmes star explained. "Maybe they'll even go younger, like they were considering with me when it was down to me and Daniel."



In an interview with GQ last year, the British actor said he "would absolutely jump at the opportunity" of Bond if it presented itself, adding, "Yes, I would love to play Bond, it would be very, very exciting."