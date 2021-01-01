Dominic Cooper doubts he will get to play Bond

Dominic Cooper doubts that he will get to play James Bond.



The 43-year-old actor portrayed 007 creator Ian Fleming in the 2014 TV series 'Fleming: The Man Who Would Be Bond' but thinks he is unlikely to play the legendary spy as he predicts that Bond bosses will take a "very different" approach to replacing Daniel Craig.



Dominic told the Metro newspaper: "It's a redundant question, isn't it? It's every boy's childhood dream but they've been so extraordinarily clever and forward-thinking with the franchise that I think the next Bond will be very different from what we have seen.



"Being totally honest, it's very doubtful I'd be considered."



Dominic previously suggested that he would love the "challenge" of playing Bond and would want to bring something different to the part.



He explained: "I love James Bond, he plays in every English boy's childhood memory. I had the original Aston Martin DB5 as a toy car.



"As long as I felt I could bring something else to it, do something dynamic, I'd love the challenge."



Cooper has also starred in the 'Mamma Mia!' franchise as Sky and has expressed hope that he can star in another movie after ABBA released their first new music in 40 years with the album 'Voyage'.



He said: "I immediately texted our producer Judy Craymer to say the new album sounds fantastic – can we do another one? She said, absolutely, but it'd be tough... I'm waiting to hear. Fingers crossed I'm still in it."