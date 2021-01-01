Daniel Dae Kim joins White House AAPI Visibility Task Force

Daniel Dae Kim has been tapped by the Biden administration to join its AAPI Visibility Task Force.



The Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders created the task force to help "advance equity and opportunity" for members of the AANHPI community.



"The Commission will advise the president on ways the public, private, and non-profit sectors can work together to advance equity and opportunity for every Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) community," White House officials said in a press release. "The Commission is also charged with advising the President on policies to address anti-Asian xenophobia and violence, ways to build capacity in AANHPI communities through federal grantmaking and policies to address the intersectional barriers that AANHPI women, LGBTQ+ people, and people with disabilities face."



The Lost star was one of 23 members appointed to U.S. President Joe Biden's advisory board on Monday. The 53-year-old actor has long been an advocate for the AANHPI community and currently sits on the board for The Asian American Foundation.



In October, the South Korea-born star opened up to People about his sister, Connie, being hit by a car in an incident that was allegedly motivated by race.



"This man specifically targeted her because of her race and tried to run her over with his car repeatedly," Kim explained, adding that he later found out that the man in question had an alleged history of violence against Asian women. "Because of the injuries sustained in that attack, she is not able to run anymore."