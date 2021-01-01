Henry Cavill wants to see a Red Dead Redemption 2 movie

Henry Cavill would love to see a 'Red Dead Redemption 2' movie.

The 'Witcher' star is no stranger to video game adaptations, and he admitted he's been getting into Rockstar Games' 2018 Western epic lately, which he thinks would make for a "fun" big screen experience.

Asked what game he thinks would make a great Netflix project, he told Gamereactor: "Well, that's a tricky one, 'cause you're tying both an IP and a company together, which is a tricky thing to do.

"So I certainly don't want to put myself in any corners with that, but there are plenty of games out there...

"I've actually started playing 'Red Dead Redemption 2' — I know I'm a little bit late to that party— but I started playing it and I'm really enjoying it.

"And so, something like that I think would be fun to turn into a movie."

Meanwhile, Cavill has been very vocal about his love for 'Warhammer 40,000' and he thinks the franchise should be given "Lord of the Rings level" treatment.

Asked if he'd like to play inquisitor Gregor Eisenhorn, he teased: "I mean, I don't know about Eisenhorn necessarily, when you've got Valdor and Primarchs out there. It seems a shame to be a mere Inquisitor.

"But I would absolutely leap at that opportunity — it's something I'd be very, very excited to do."

And in the video game world, he's also voiced his desire to get on board with the potential 'Mass Effect' TV series, having played the original trilogy.

He said: "Very much so, yeah, all depending on how they’re executing it. The world of adaptation can be heavy or light. When I like a product, I prefer the adaptation to be less changed from the source, so it all depends."