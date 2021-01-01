Ryan Reynolds mistaken for Ben Affleck at New York pizzeria

Ryan Reynolds has revealed that the staff at his favourite pizzeria think he's Ben Affleck.



While appearing on the podcast Dear Hank & John, the 45-year-old actor said he regularly goes to a Manhattan pizza place that has mistaken him for Affleck.



"There's a pizza place in the East Village in New York that I've been going to for years. They believe I'm Ben Affleck and I've never corrected them," Reynolds told hosts Hank and John Green.



The Free Guy star joked that he didn't think "it would go well" if he corrected the staff now and that he doesn't take advantage of his case of mistaken identity.



"I do everything normal like everybody else," Reynolds continued, meaning he never asks for free stuff in Affleck's name. "They just think I'm Ben Affleck. They'll ask how J.Lo (Affleck's partner Jennifer Lopez) is."



He said he usually responds "great" or "good" and then heads out with his pizza.



"When I leave, they think: I don't think Ben Affleck is amused by us and our questions," he concluded. "I gotta be more chipper."