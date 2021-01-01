Actress Sally Ann Howes dead at 91

Actress Sally Ann Howes has died at the age of 91.



The British actress passed away on Sunday, according to an obituary published in The Times newspaper on Wednesday. No further details about her death have been disclosed.



With a career that spanned from film to stage to television, Howes was notable for her performance as Truly Scrumptious in 1968's Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.



In 1963, she was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance as Fiona in Brigadoon, though the show only ran for two weeks. She then starred opposite Robert Alda and Steve Lawrence in What Makes Sammy Run?, which ran for 500 performances.



Howes made her Broadway debut in 1958 when played Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady, replacing Julie Andrews. She told Playbill in 2007 that the experience of performing in the show was "wonderful" and she "enjoyed it immensely".



"It was absolutely wonderful when you're in probably the greatest show that's ever been written. It's certainly up among the top 10," she recalled. "I enjoyed it immensely. I loved the American audiences, I loved the show, and I enjoyed being in America. (Broadway) at that time was the capital of musicals."



Howes, who was the daughter of entertainer Bobby Howes, also appeared in films including Anna Karenina, Nicholas Nickleby, and The History of Mr. Polly and the stage productions Paint Your Wagon, The Sound of Music, and The King and I.