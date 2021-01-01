Alicia Witt mourning parents after mysterious death

Twin Peaks star Alicia Witt is grieving after her parents were found dead at their home.

Police arrived at the scene in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Monday night after a relative called for assistance to check on the couple as family members had not heard from them for a few days. They found Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, dead at the scene.

The actress confirmed their deaths to her local newspaper, the Worcester Telegram & Gazette, and revealed she had contacted a cousin after becoming concerned for her parents' welfare.

"I reached out to a cousin who lives close to my parents to check on them. Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable," she wrote. "I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss."

Police officials confirmed the Witts were found dead inside their home but there were no signs of foul play. They are yet to announce a cause of death, and Lt. Sean Murtha added, "There was no trauma."

Firefighters were summoned to check the air quality inside the home but found "no signs of carbon monoxide", Worcester Fire Department's Deputy Chief Adam Roche told the publication.

Police said the state medical examiner will perform autopsies to determine a cause of death.

In addition to Twin Peaks, in which she played Gersten Hayward, the 46-year-old actress' credits include David Lynch's adaptation of Dune, Orange Is the New Black, Nashville, and The Walking Dead. She is also a singer-songwriter.