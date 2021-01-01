Paul Feig blasts Sony for Ghostbusters snub

Paul Feig has blasted Sony for not including his 2016 'Ghostbusters' reboot in the 'Ghostbusters Ultimate Collection'.

The studio is releasing the collection of 'Ghostbusters' movies to celebrate the home release of 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife', Jason Reitman's recent film sequel but Feig's all-female reboot 'Ghostbusters: Answer The Call '- which had cameos from original stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson - is notably absent.

He tweeted: "“Um … @SonyPictures , I know this must be a mistake. We do have a lot of fans and Bill, Dan and Ernie were in it and it won the Kids Choice Award for Best Feature Film the year it came out. So, I guess this was just an oversight? #weareallghostbusters."

Meanwhile, Ernie previously said he believes the female-led 'Ghostbusters' reboot was "a mistake".

Ernie has returned to play Dr. Winston Zeddemore in 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' but feels that movie is a different concept to Paul Feig's 2016 film.

Ernie told Living Life Fearless: "['Afterlife' is] not a reboot. Because when you say reboot, which is the third movie, the one with the ladies - that I actually liked a lot. I definitely loved everybody who was in it.

"Paul Feig, I'm still fans of theirs - they tried to do a reboot. And a reboot, to me, means you're trying to do the movie over. Another version of what we already did. And I think that was a mistake. It wasn't a continuation or an extension of [the original]."

Hudson described the reboot - which starred Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones - as belonging to "a different universe":

He added: "It's kind of like us, but it's us, but not us. In that universe, they're women. I don't know. That was a choice that was made."