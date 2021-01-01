Ben Affleck praises George Clooney for helping him maximise time with kids

Ben Affleck has praised George Clooney for helping him spend more time with his kids while they filmed The Tender Bar.



Speaking to People, the 49-year-old actor revealed that Clooney, who directed his new drama, helped him make time for his kids while they were shooting the movie.



"My life has really changed a lot. Once I had kids, it became very obvious to me that the priority was time with them," the actor said of his three kids - Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine - who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.



"George was spectacular in that way," he continued. "He's a dad too and would let me out on the weekends or cut me early. He really understood and appreciated how important it was for me to see my kids."



The Last Duel star explained that after he and Garner finalised their divorce in 2018, family became even more important than work. As a result, Affleck is more particular about what projects he takes on, especially if they require travel.



"I'm trying to fit a whole week of dad into three and a half days, (it's) hard and stressful... Yeah, I have to work. The kids know I have to work. Their mom has to work. They understand that. But it's not like I'm some martyr for my kids. I get more out of it than anything else," he added.



Clooney shares four-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with his wife Amal.