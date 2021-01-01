Home Alone's Devin Ratray arrested over alleged domestic violence incident

Home Alone star Devin Ratray has been arrested after an alleged domestic violence incident.



Authorities in Oklahoma City issued a warrant for the actor's arrest following an altercation with a woman earlier this month. On Wednesday, the 44-year-old was taken into custody and charged with one count of domestic assault and battery by strangulation and another count of domestic assault and battery, reports People.



According to Fox News, the Nebraska star "turned himself in and was processed through and bonded out". His bond was set at $25,000 (£18,700).



The Oklahoma City Police Department previously told People that the matter had been settled and they did not expect any arrests in the case. A police report obtained by Page Six detailed a violent encounter between the actor and his girlfriend in their hotel room following a visit to a local bar. A representative for the actor previously told TMZ that the argument did not turn physical.



Ratray is best known for his role as Buzz McCallister in the first two Home Alone films. He recently reprised his role in the Disney+ feature Home Sweet Home Alone.