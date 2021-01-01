Reese Witherspoon and Rob Delaney lead tributes to late writer Joan Didion

Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Chastain and Rob Delaney have paid tribute to the writer Joan Didion following her death.



The author and journalist, whose best-known works include Slouching Towards Bethlehem, The Year of Magical Thinking and Play It as It Lays, died on Thursday aged 87 following a battle with Parkinson's disease.



Famous figures paid tribute to the literary icon on Twitter, with the Legally Blonde actress writing, "A brilliant author who changed the art of writing. Thank you #JoanDidion for sharing your stories and work with the world. My prayers go out to all who knew and loved her."



In his tribute, comedian Delaney revealed how Didion's work helped him process his own grief.



"When my son was getting chemo for the cancer that would ultimately kill him, a very close friend of mine died by suicide. Shortly afterward I read The Year of Magical Thinking & was thrilled, electrified that someone else had gone through 2 nightmares at once & written about it," he wrote. "Deepest gratitude to Joan Didion for how she helped me during a brutal, dark time. And that's not even her best book! If you've yet to discover her, today's a good day to do so."



Chastain tweeted that she would be "seizing the moment & celebrating Joan Didion today" and shared a quote from the author's 1975 address to the graduating class of the University of California, Riverside.



"I'm not telling you to make the world better, because I don't think that progress is necessarily part of the package," the passage reads. "I'm just telling you to live in it. Not just to endure it, not just to suffer it, not just to pass through it, but to live in it. To look at it. To try to get the picture. To live recklessly. To take chances. To make your own work and take pride in it. To seize the moment."



Musician Johnny Marr, playwright Jeremy O. Harris and singer Maggie Rogers also paid tribute to Didion on social media.