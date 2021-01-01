Alec Baldwin thanks fans for support during 'really tough time'

Alec Baldwin has thanked his fans for their support as he goes through "a really tough time" following the fatal shooting on his movie Rust.

The 30 Rock actor posted a video on Instagram on Thursday in which he thanked everyone who had reached out to him and offered up support since late October, when the prop firearm he was holding accidentally discharged on the Rust set and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

"I wanted to take a moment to say thank you to all the people who sent me such kind words and best wishes and strength and hope and prayers... thoughts and lots of encouragement," The Departed star said as he stood outside in his video. "I got hundreds, hundreds of emails from friends and family and colleagues and people I haven't heard from in quite a while to send me strength and good wishes and so forth. I'm really grateful to them.

"I'm looking forward to some aspects of this being behind me, of course. For everyone who is involved in this, it'll never be behind us because someone died so tragically. I never lose sight of that, not a day goes by I don't think about that."

The Emmy winner told viewers that he was grateful to be spending Christmas at home with his wife Hilaria and their children as they were his top priority.

"It's true, the only thing I care about is my wife and my kids and just moving forward with my life, trying to get through a tough time, a really tough time," he added.

Baldwin reiterated his thanks and signed off his video by wishing his followers a happy festive season.

"Whatever holiday you're celebrating, happy holidays to everybody," he concluded. "I don't have anything smart or original to say, just thank you to the people who sent me these great wishes... Be safe, wear a mask, get the booster. Don't let Santa Claus down the chimney without a mask."