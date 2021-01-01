Kel Mitchell went celibate for three years to 'free himself'

Kel Mitchell has opened up about his decision to be celibate for three years.



Speaking to the New York Post's Page Six, the 43-year-old actor explained that he once met with his pastor about past sexual relationships and he was advised to "free himself" of them.



"What I had to do was, I literally mentioned every woman that I had been having sex with... I forgave them and forgave myself," the Kenan and Kel star recalled. "After I said all their names, they were released, I released my name from them, I released my spirit from them."



Mitchell said he was in his twenties at the time and he "literally felt new" afterward so he decided to abstain from sex.



"And then that's when I decided I'm going to be celibate. It made me realise, like a lot of the relationships, it was all just sex," he continued.



The Good Burger star, who has four children, added that he "had to literally crawl back" to where he needed to be after dealing with the trials of fame.



"Just because we're celebrities, doesn't mean that we don't go through things. I've been broke. I've been on television and lost it all," he concluded. "I had to literally crawl back to where I needed to be, but in those low times, I found a lot in myself."



The actor shares young kids, Wisdom and Honor, with wife Asia Lee and has adult children, Allure and Lyric, with his ex-wife Tyisha Hampton.