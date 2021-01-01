Eva Longoria's son wants stocking filled with candy for Christmas

Eva Longoria's son would like a stocking filled with candy for Christmas.

While promoting the VH1 festive movie Let's Get Merried, on which she served as an executive producer, the Desperate Housewives star was asked what her three-year-old son Santiago had asked Santa Claus to bring him.

"I don't think I'm going to get Santi a gift - he's going to get a stocking with candy in it and let's be honest, that's all he wants," the 46-year-old explained in a chat with Extra, noting that she was a little divided about the idea of Father Christmas. "I also debated if I was going to do the Santa thing... Do I make him buy into this big, white man coming down the chimney?... Then I was like, 'It's kind of fun, let's go with it.'"

Eva went on to explain that this is the first year Santi, whom she shares with her husband José Bastón, has shown a real interest in Christmas, which she puts down to him watching the 2018 animated film, The Grinch.

"This is the first Christmas that I think he gets it, like, he was literally like, 'Presents!' the other day," she smiled. "I was like, 'Whoa, hey... where did that come from?' So, I've got to teach him about the spirit of Christmas because all he's seen so far is presents because he keeps watching The Grinch."