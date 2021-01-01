Kim Kardashian wrote thank you letters to Saturday Night Live staff

Kim Kardashian wrote letters to all the cast and crew on Saturday Night Live to thank them for welcoming her.

The reality TV star made her hosting debut on the U.S. sketch show in October and was praised for making fun of herself and her family in her opening monologue and various skits.

In an interview with playwright Jeremy O. Harris for i-D magazine, the Slave Play writer told the Skims founder he'd heard she sent letters to everyone on the show.

"Oh, my God. I did," she replied. "I wrote letters to everybody. I was like, 'I want to leave a note for everyone on their desk, so that they just know that I appreciate them for making me feel so welcome.'"

The 41-year-old said she was "amazed" by the hours and amount of work the staff have to put in every week to achieve a show each Saturday.

"It's crazy. One day we worked twenty-three hours, it was insane," she shared. "And literally, you don't even get a lunch break. You eat as you go. My whole team, the glam team, everyone, we were up, we were doing all of our pre-taped skits. The amount of respect that I have for these people that worked so hard, is just insane. It was so crazy. But the best experience. I had so much fun."

Kim had been asked to host the show in the past but she turned it down because she was too nervous.

"I was like, 'Oh my God, I can't do it. I can't do it. I don't have it in me.' This time felt like the right time. And once I commit, I commit. I actually wasn't nervous at all. I had such a good time," she added.