Jamie Dornan wasn't satisfied by modelling career

Jamie Dornan didn't feel fulfilled by his modelling career.



The Fifty Shades of Grey actor launched his modelling career by appearing on 2001 reality TV show Model Behaviour, after which he signed a modelling contract and appeared in fashion campaigns for brands such as Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, and Armani and alongside stars such as Eva Mendes, Kate Moss, and his ex-girlfriend Keira Knightley.



He always wanted to pursue acting but stuck with modelling until he couldn't bear it anymore.



"I don't find standing there getting your photograph taken interesting enough to do it for multiple decades," he told The New York Times. "If it satisfies you, and you can sincerely lie in bed going, 'I feel great about what I'm doing,' then great. But I just wasn't. I was like, 'This sucks.'"



The 39-year-old made the switch to acting in the early 2000s and nailed his first audition, landing a role in Sofia Coppola's 2006 movie Marie Antoinette, starring Kirsten Dunst. However, despite such a promising start, he struggled to book parts afterwards.



"I was so fortunate to start at that level, then I barely worked for eight years," he recalled. "It was this weird thing of being shown the carrot, and then the carrot's taken away, and the crumbs are even taken away, and you're going, 'Jesus, wasn't there a carrot here a minute ago?'"



Dornan finally achieved his acting breakthrough with 2013 TV series The Fall and the Fifty Shades of Grey film franchise came along two years later.