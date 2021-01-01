Billie Lourd reflects on grief as she marks anniversary of Carrie Fisher's death

Billie Lourd has marked the anniversary of her mother Carrie Fisher's death by reflecting on her experience with grief.



The Star Wars actress passed away on 27 December 2016 at the age of 60, and her daughter, Booksmart actress Lourd, took to Instagram to open up about her relationship with grief to mark the anniversary.



"People always ask me what stage of grief I'm in. And my answer is never simple. I'm in a different stage of grief in each moment of every day," she wrote. "My grief is a multi course meal with many complicated ingredients. An amuse bouche of bargaining followed by an anger appetizer with a side of depression, acceptance for the entree and of course a little denial for dessert. And that's how grief should be - all things all at once - actually there is no 'should' in grief - grief just is whatever it is for you and that is how it 'should be'."



Lourd, 29, explained to her followers that she is in Australia and thought a throwback photo of her, Fisher and a koala would be an apt way to mark the occasion.



"For anyone wondering why I'm posting this on the 26th it's the 27th here down unda (aka Tomorrowland) so what better thing to post for my Momby's Australian death anniversary (4 words I never thought I'd be putting next to each other?!?) than this picture of her and I with a koala!? sending my love to anyone out there who needs it," she concluded her post.



Over on her Instagram Stories, Lourd also shared a photo of her on a ride at Wet'n'Wild Gold Coast and wrote, "My momby loved a good water park, best way to spend her day today." She also listened to Macy Gray as it reminded her of her first concert in New York with her mother, and ate risotto and Baskin Robbins' Cookies N' Cream ice cream, some of her mum's favourite foods.