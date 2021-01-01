Justin Hartley: 'Marriage is incredible when you're not forcing things'

Justin Hartley has heaped praise on his third wife Sofia Pernas and their "incredible" marriage.



During an interview with Haute Living, the 44-year-old actor gushed about his former The Young and the Restless co-star, who he married in March.



"It's incredible when you're not forcing things," the This Is Us star said of married life. "It doesn't have to be that hard. You just meet the right person and you just go, 'Oh, this is amazing. It's just so wonderful!' You're so attracted and so attached to this person. You just love this person so much.



"Even though we've only been married a few months, it's hard to remember what it was like without her. When I re-met her, I just knew. It's so interesting about the human heart and human mind. It's not a codependency; I'm just at peace with myself. I feel loved and I feel appreciated. I know she feels the same way. We just have a really great relationship and a really terrific family. It's healthy and it's wonderful."



Hartley was previously married to Lindsay Korman from 2004 to 2012, and Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause from 2017 to 2019. He said he wants to "rise to the occasion" of being Pernas' husband, saying "everything about her is amazing".



"Everything is easier with her in my life. I also feel like I’m better at stuff. I learn from her. She speaks five languages," he said. "She's brilliant, she's incredible, she's fun to look at. Everything about her is amazing - she's just hilarious. She inspires me to want to be a better man," the actor said. "I want to rise to the occasion because she's so great. She does make me want to be a better person, and (this kind of love) certainly does complete me."