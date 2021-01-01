Dakota Johnson prefers to 'be cosy and private' with Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson prefers to stay at home and "be cosy and private" with boyfriend Chris Martin than go outside and attract attention.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress has been dating the Coldplay frontman since October 2017 and they live together in Malibu, California. As they always attract photographers when they step out together, the private couple prefers to enjoy a quiet existence at home.

Offering a rare insight into their relationship during a cover interview with U.K. Elle magazine, the actress also revealed that they do most of their partying in-house.

"We've been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it's nice to be at home and be cosy and private," she said. "Most of the partying takes place inside my house,' she says of friends who mostly seem in or adjacent to the entertainment industry."

The 32-year-old star, the daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, is 12 years younger than the English musician. However, in the interview, she shared how she feels much older than she is.

"I feel both 48 and 26. I've had a lot of life in my life. I had a lot of life really young, so I think I feel older," she explained, adding that she often chooses a night in front of the TV over a night out drinking.

"I'm like, it's Friday! I should get slightly f**ked up. And sometimes I do! But I've been working so much that drinking tea and watching TV is appealing to me," she said.