Cassandra Peterson wants Dolly Parton for biopic

Cassandra Peterson wants Dolly Parton to play her in a movie.

The 70-year-old star - who is best known for playing ‘Elvira: Mistress of the dark’ in the 1988 comedy horror of the same name – claimed a movie of her life is currently in the works and she'd love to see the '9 to 5' hitmaker take on the lead role.

She said: “There’s a biopic, with somebody else playing me. I’m thinking like, Dolly Parton, right? They’ve got to have the right physical attributes.”

Cassandra admitted she spends the whole year preparing for her favourite holiday, Halloween, which falls on October 31, and has lots of projects in the pipeline that will be out around that time.

She told SFX magazine: “I’m not kidding, I’ve got projects in the works right now that will be coming out around Halloween next year and even the following year. So I prep for it all year round. I think people’s perception is that I go to sleep on November 1 and then I come back on October 1 and start working.”

The actress is also keen to get a stage musical version of her most famous work established after many years of trying.

She said: “And then the third thing I’m trying to do that I’ve wanted to do for years and years, and I have made little attempts here and there to do, is a Broadway musical of ‘Elvira: Mistress Of The Dark.’ It’ll be something like ‘Hairspray’ or ‘The Rocky Horror Show…”

She explained that her hopes for a musical were caught up in rights issues, but being relentless means she doesn’t plan to give up.

She added: “I’m pretty much like a pitbull with a bone.”

Her recent appearance in 2020’s animation ‘Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo!’ ignited her passion for wanting to be in animated movies - and she'd love to see an 'Evira' cartoon sequel.

She said: “ I would love to do an animated project. I don’t know when I’m going to fit all that in…

“I would freakin love to make that movie. If it takes much longer, it’s definitely going to have to be animated. Nobody is going to want to see a 90-year-old Elvira.”