Sam Asghari reveals he auditioned for And Just Like That... role

Britney Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari has revealed he was turned down for a minor role in And Just Like That...



The 27-year-old shared a screengrab from Thursday's episode of the Sex and the City revival series on his Instagram Stories and revealed that he auditioned to play Carrie Bradshaw's physical therapist Travis. However, his try-out was unsuccessful and the part ultimately went to Australian actor Ryan Cooper.



"Man, I was looking forward to this role for the reboot of Sex and the City 'And just like that,'" Asghari wrote alongside a laughing emoji. "Shout out to the dude that got it! It was a dope role."



The personal trainer has been trying to crack Hollywood in recent years but has so far only landed guest or recurring roles on shows such as NCIS, Hacks and Black Monday.



However, this may soon change, as it was announced in October that he would be starring alongside Mel Gibson and Kevin Dillon in the action-thriller Hot Seat. Directed by James Cullen Bressack, Hot Seat tells the story of an ex-hacker is forced to break into high-level banking institutions by an anonymous man who has planted a bomb under his chair at his office.



Asghari met Spears while filming her Slumber Party music video in 2016 and they announced their engagement in September.