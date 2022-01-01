Halle Berry sparks marriage rumours with 'wedding photo'

Halle Berry has sparked marriage rumours by sharing a "wedding photo" on social media.

The Bruised actress took to Instagram on Saturday to post a snap of her kissing boyfriend Van Hunt inside a church with an idyllic beach setting in the background.

"well...IT'S OFFICIAL!" she wrote in the caption.

But alongside a follow-up selfie, the star added, "It's 2022!"

Yet, Halle and Van's loved-up snaps convinced some of their celebrity friends that they had secretly wed while on holiday.

"Congrats!!! So happy for you," wrote Taraji P. Henson, while Naomi Campbell posted, "Congratulations @halleberry blessings to your beautiful Union," and Thandiwe Newton added: "Arggggghhhhhh!!!!!! Omg so so SO HAPPY for you *tears of joy.*"

Ava DuVernay, Dwayne Johnson, Octavia Spencer, and Halle's longtime personal trainer Peter Lee Thomas also shared congratulatory messages.

"My heart just exploded...This absolutely made my year! MY LOVE TO YOU BOTH! Can't wait to celebrate! See you soon," he wrote.

Halle has not yet added any further clarification to her post.

The 55-year-old was previously married to David Justice from 1993 until 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 until 2005, and Olivier Martinez from 2013 until 2016.