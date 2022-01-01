Hilary Swank pens emotional tribute to late father

Hilary Swank has honoured her late father in an emotional post on social media.

The Million Dollar Baby actress took to Instagram on Saturday to share that her dad, Stephen Michael Swank, died in October.

Alongside a selfie of herself and Stephen, Hilary explained that she had taken some time away from the public eye in recent months to mourn her father.

"This past year was a big one for me and I know for so many of us. I have been off my phone and social media for a couple months due to a tremendous personal loss. In October, my Dear Dad, made his transition to the other side," she began. "I had a rather unique relationship with him as I was his sole caretaker after a lung transplant seven years ago. I grew incredibly close to him during this time, deepening our relationship and savoring every moment we had together. He will always remain one of my most favorite persons and not a day goes by that I don't miss him."

Hilary went on to note that Stephen's passing helped her understand the "circle of life" and connect to "my truest self".

"It helped me forgive, to move past the things that hold me back, in whatever form that takes each day. As well as being deeply connected to the Ultimate Source and therefore, my Dad, always," the 47-year-old continued.

To conclude her post, Hilary wished her followers a Happy New Year.

"This last year I hope whatever trials and tribulations you all have had on your life journey bring you closer to your truest essence and help guide you into this New Year with whatever blessings you most need. We are all in this together. I love you all and am grateful for this community. Peace and Many Blessings to you, in all the forms they may come," she added.