Don Cheadle recalls Betty White's 'overflowing generosity'

Don Cheadle has paid tribute to his late co-star, Betty White.

On New Year's Eve, White’s longtime agent and friend Jeff Witjas confirmed the beloved actress had passed away “peacefully in her sleep” that morning, weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

Following the sad news, Cheadle - who appeared in the Golden Girls spin-off The Golden Palace - remembered White as “the best of the best”.

“Betty was the best of the best. When we were shooting scenes together it was difficult for the DP to get the lighting right between my chocolate and Betty's white!” he tweeted. “She was either a ghost or I was the shadow. I came on set one day and Betty had darkened her make-up/hair a bit in ... An attempt to accommodate for it,”

“Nobody asked her to do it. And that's just one small example of her overflowing generosity,” Cheadle continued.

The Black Monday star revealed White had also helped him get assistance for his dogs while he was working on the show with her.

“My dogs thank her too. She gave us our veterinarian (recommendation) who we still see to this day,” he wrote, adding: “She was the goldenest of them all and will be forever missed.”