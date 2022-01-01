George Lopez cancels performance after falling ill on stage

George Lopez cancelled his New Year's Eve show after falling ill 30 minutes into his performance.

According to a video shared by TMZ, the 60-year-old comedian walked off stage during his show at the Muckleshoot Casino Resort in Washington.

An ambulance arrived shortly after, but it is unclear whether Lopez required hospitalisation.

An attendee told the outlet that the entertainer was sweating and asking for water halfway through his set.

In the video, Lopez apologised to the audience while appearing distressed.

Organisers at Muckleshoot cancelled the show following the incident and rescheduled it for 18 March.

"It is with sincere apologies that we must announce the cancellation of tonight's 8 pm performance by George Lopez," a representative for the venue tweeted.

Lopez has not yet commented on the apparently medical incident. The actor previously underwent a kidney transplant in 2005 due to a genetic condition, receiving a kidney from his then-wife Ann Serrano Lopez.