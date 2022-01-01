Alec Baldwin describes Rust shooting accident as 'worst situation' of his life

Alec Baldwin has started 2022 by reflecting on the fatal shooting on the set of his film Rust.



On Sunday, the 63-year-old took to Instagram to post a 13-minute long video in which he reflected on the new year and the accidental death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October.



Captioning the clip, "Another chance to let go of anything that is hurting us. Destroying us," Baldwin went on to discuss the kind messages he has received from fans following the shooting accident, in which he discharged a gun used as a prop, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.



"I've had more people who have been kind and thoughtful and generous of spirit than I've had people who are malignant about the death Halyna Hutchins," the Saturday Night Live star said. "I'm not afraid to say that, and to couch that in some euphemisms - somebody died very tragically. And I've gotten so much, I mean so much, goodwill from people. It's just incredible.



"This has been surely the worst situation I've ever been involved with and I'm very hopeful that the people in charge with investigating this whole thing get to the truth as soon as possible. No one wants the truth more than I do," he continued.



Baldwin concluded by listing his goals for the new year, including to "not allow the negativity in my life to affect me" and "deepening my relationships with the people that I love".